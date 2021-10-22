Ford's Bronco Leads The Off Road Charge To SEMA With Six Personalized SUVs

The Built Wild Bronco brand makes its live debut at the annual SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas, showcasing a diverse lineup of personalized two- and four-door Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs for everything under the sun, from winter fun to rocky desert trails.



Ford will show off four custom Broncos and two Bronco Sport SUVs from some of the leading builders in the off-road industry at the Ford booth (#22200). Each features examples from the growing list of Genuine Ford Parts, Ford Licensed Accessories and Ford Performance Parts – plus many more aftermarket parts and custom fabricated applications. “Bronco and Bronco Sport customers love parts and accessories that emphasize performance and off-road lifestyle, so we worked closely with Bronco design and vehicle engineering to deliver the products to match their individual lifestyle,” said Eric Cin, Ford global director, vehicle personalization, accessories and licensing. “Since the reveal last year, we’ve expanded the line to more than 350 Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories and growing.” All of the Ford components and parts on the SEMA builds – along with the entire catalog of Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories – are now available on the new Ford Accessories website at Accessories.Ford.com. Thanks to its patented modular design that allows for quick and easy personalization along with the extensive lineup of aftermarket parts, Bronco has been nominated for its first-ever SEMA 4x4 SUV of the Year Award. Results of the SEMA member vote will be announced Nov. 1. Additional vintage and race Broncos will be on display at Ford Out Front near the main entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center along with the first-ever Bronco capability course, featuring Bronco Mountain, where attendees and media can experience the off-road capabilities of Bronco and Bronco Sport. New accessories elevate Bronco performance Of the many new Bronco parts unveiled at SEMA, front and center is a new Ford Performance Parts front drive unit that supports up to a 5.38:1 gearset – a significant off-road performance upgrade in the first year of Bronco production. Ford Performance Parts also developed several new Bronco chassis components for the Bronco two- and four-door SUVs, including new severe-duty steering rack and tie rod ends to further improve steering system durability under high loads. The team also created performance tuning for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost® four-cylinder engine that can be uploaded via a Pro-Cal 4 scan tool to the OBDII port. Ford Performance Parts is also unveiling new aftermarket wheels available at Ford dealers with the 17-inch Method Race Wheel® sets for Bronco. The Bronco-specific 17 x 8.5-inch Method 703 Bead Grip® wheels are made from solid T6 heat-treated A356 aluminum with patented Bead Grip technology for increased tire bead security when running at lower pressures off-road. Here is a rundown of the six custom Bronco and Bronco Sport builds headed to SEMA:

2021 Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles Legendary Ford Performance driver and builder Vaughn Gittin Jr. created a Bronco RTR dealer package concept with a host of Ford Performance and Ford Licensed Accessories parts installed. The RTR Vehicles’ build features a 2021 two-door Badlands™ series Bronco with custom RTR and Ford Licensed Accessories sound bar, paint protection film and doorsill plates. Sport exhaust with twin black chrome tips from Ford Performance Parts gives the 2.3-liter EcoBoost a more powerful sound and look.



RTR turned the vehicle into the ultimate fun-runner, increasing capability and performance while setting this Bronco apart with its signature styling, attitude and approach to functional needs. It features an Ultimate Dana 44™ FDU front axle, fun-haver long-travel spec Ultimate Dana 60™ semi-float rear axle, RCV Performance CV axles and performance intake system. Suspension upgrades include Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coilovers and fun-haver off-road long-travel suspension kit. Fun-Runner rides on RTR Tech 6 forged bead-lock wheels and 37-inch off-road tires.

2021 Bronco by BDS Suspensions Long-time Ford builder BDS Suspensions, a subsidiary of Fox Shocks, created an off-road first responder vehicle based on a 2021 two-door Black Diamond™ series Bronco. With nearly a half-century of suspension experience, BDS Suspensions’ creation is outfitted as the ultimate fire truck, featuring equipment inside and out to help rescue crews take on the trails.



The ultra-capable vehicle is equipped with a BDS 4-inch UCA System with Fox 2.5 PES coilovers, BDS rear adjustable control arms and track bar, swaybar disconnect and 37-inch BFGoodrich® KM3™ tires. CrawlTek Revolution bumpers include recessed winch mount, recovery hooks and belly skid up front, plus winch mount and recovery hooks in back. Both winches are WARN Industries ZEON® 10s units. Other updates include a modified half-truck hardtop, CrawlTek slider steps, a CargoGlide custom CG1000XL slideout tray and ARB® TwinAir underhood air compressor.

2021 Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods Tucci Hot Rods will show a quad-track snow adventure vehicle based on a 2021 four-door Badlands series Bronco. The show car veteran has built a wide range of specialty cars and trucks over the years – from the mild to the wild. With this build, Tucci aims to help drivers take on deep snow and ice, with 8-series tracks in place of all-terrain tires.



Equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and 7-speed manual transmission, this SUV features Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks for ultimate off-road adventures on snow and sand. It is outfitted with Ford Licensed Accessories swing gate storage, flat snowboard rack and Yakima LockNLoad™ platform roof rack system. Lighting is augmented with Rigid® Light Shop Adapt Light Bar, Radiance Pods and Rock Light Kit. A WARN Industries ZEON® 10s winch is added up front along with retractable running boards for easy entry and exit.

2021 Bronco BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports Theresa Contreras, a veteran Ford SEMA builder, designer and founder of BAJA FORGED Parts, is back with a four-door Outer Banks™ series Bronco custom build. The vehicle mixes off-road adventure needs with modern amenities like an onboard fridge, premium sound bar, cargo organizer and BAJA FORGED bumpers front and rear.



The vehicle’s suspension is upgraded with an ICON Vehicle Dynamics® 3.0 suspension lift. Exterior upgrades include Ford Performance Parts off-road rock lights, Ford Licensed Accessories tailgate folding table, and BAJA FORGED fender flares and spare tire carrier. Cabin features include a JBL® sound bar, premium interior organizer, under-floor safe and cargo organizer, all from Ford Licensed Accessories, plus GFA cargo area protector and all-weather floor mats.

2021 Bronco Sport BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports Sara Morosan, co-owner of LGE-CTS Motorsports, created a rough-and-ready version of a 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands series, adding tons of items from Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories for enhanced capability off-road. From a 2-inch suspension lift and rock sliders, to off-road rock lights and fender flares, the vehicle is equipped for nasty trail adventures.



The exhaust note of the upgraded 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine is enhanced with a Borla® cat-back performance exhaust system. Suspension enhancements include ICON Vehicle Dynamics suspension system and Hellwig Suspension Products front and rear sway bars. This BAJA FORGED Bronco Sport wears Rigid Light Shop LED lighting, BAJA FORGED front and rear tubular bumpers, plus a Ford Performance Parts roof mounted light bar. A WARN Industries VR EVO winch and Factor 55 hook and aluminum fairlead add toughness on the trails.

2021 Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products Air intake and exhaust specialist CGS Performance Products updated this 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands series with a host of interior upgrades including seat covers and rear seat vault, as well as exterior accessories such as underbody light kit plus bumper and hitch enhancements.



It’s outfitted with a CGS Performance Products cold air intake and a black ceramic coated cat-back exhaust. Rigid Light Shop rock lights assist nighttime trail running. The vehicle rides on Reserve Forged wheels and 17-inch Toyo® Open Country® A/T III all-terrain tires. Design touches include Air Design fender flares ad rear spoiler, Rigid Light Shop A-pillar LED lights, custom paint by Flyin’ Irons Designs and Cerakote ceramic coating.



