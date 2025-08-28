Ford's CEO Hits the Trails Looking For Ideas For The NEXT Bronco: Our Wish List AND Hopefully YOURS As Well!

As Ford President and CEO Jim Farley embarks on an adventurous three-day off-road journey in a Bronco, traversing remote trails and iconic American landscapes, he's not just testing the vehicle's limits—he's listening to customers. Announced just days ago, Farley's road trip is a hands-on mission to gather real-world feedback from Bronco enthusiasts, trail guides, and everyday drivers. From Moab's rugged paths to conversations with wilderness rescue teams, this initiative underscores Ford's commitment to evolving the Bronco into an even more versatile icon. With the current sixth-generation Bronco already a hit for its off-road prowess and retro-modern design, Farley's expedition comes at a pivotal time as the brand eyes updates and potential new variants. Drawing from community buzz and our own insights, here are our top recommendations to make the next Bronco unstoppable.



First, introduce a hybrid powertrain option aiming for 30+ MPG in city driving. The current Bronco's turbocharged engines deliver thrilling performance, but fuel efficiency lags behind competitors in an era of rising gas prices and environmental awareness. A hybrid setup, similar to the F-150 PowerBoost, could blend the EcoBoost's torque with electric assist for seamless power delivery. Imagine tackling steep inclines with instant electric boost while achieving highway efficiency that rivals compact SUVs. This would appeal to urban adventurers who want off-road capability without the guilt of high emissions, potentially incorporating regenerative braking tailored for trail use to recharge batteries on descents.



Second, integrate onboard power generation akin to the F-150 PowerBoost's Pro Power Onboard system. The Bronco's lifestyle often involves camping, tailgating, or remote work sites, where access to electricity is a game-changer. Equipping it with 2.4kW or higher output via outlets in the cabin and cargo area would power tools, fridges, or even small appliances. Picture charging e-bikes at a trailhead or running lights for an overnight bivouac—features that turn the Bronco into a mobile power station without draining the main battery.



Third, enhance interior sound insulation to match the refinement of the Land Rover Defender. While the Bronco excels in raw adventure, highway noise from wind, tires, and the engine can fatigue drivers on long hauls. Upgrading with multi-layer acoustic glass, thicker door seals, and advanced damping materials could create a quieter cabin, blending ruggedness with luxury. This would elevate the Bronco's appeal for family road trips, where conversation and audio quality matter as much as G.O.A.T. modes.



Finally, upgrade the infotainment screens for a more intuitive, immersive experience. The current 12-inch touchscreen is solid, but we'd love to see a larger, curved display with higher resolution, faster processing, and seamless integration of off-road apps like trail mapping or camera feeds. Adding a passenger-side screen for navigation or entertainment, plus over-the-air updates for new features, would keep the Bronco tech-forward in a competitive market.



Farley's trail-blazing feedback tour is a bold step, but the conversation doesn't end there. What do you want in the next Bronco? Share your ideas directly with Ford via their social channels or website—your input could shape the future of this legendary SUV.















