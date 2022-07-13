Ford's Catastrophic Bronco Rollout Continues As Supply Tightens Even More

Can you believe that some people reserved their Bronco in July 2020, converted these reservations to orders, and the Ford Motor Company still hasn’t delivered their long-awaited overlanders? As if that wasn’t a big enough problem, constraints keep getting worse for the 2022 model year.



The list begins with the very desirable Badlands and Wildtrak trim levels, which are currently priced from $44,495 and $49,780 excluding destination charge. Opting for the four-door, long-wheelbase configuration hikes up those MSRPs to $46,590 and $51,225 sans the $1,595 destination charge.





Read Article