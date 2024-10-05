Ford's Chief Design Officer Throws In The Towel After Three Years

Ford's Anthony Lo has resigned from his position as chief design officer after just three years. The 59-year-old has decided to leave the automaker on his own. The Detroit Free Press reports that Lo notified his team by email on Wednesday, May 8. While the Blue Oval hasn't issued a statement regarding the sudden departure, a spokesperson told the publication that the automaker is actively seeking a replacement. "In the meantime, a series of interim assignments will assure that work continues uninterrupted." Ford told CarBuzz that "Anthony has elected to leave Ford to explore new opportunities effective May 14. We'd like to thank Anthony for his leadership and contributions to Ford and wish him the best in his future endeavors."



