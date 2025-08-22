Ford’s Chief EV, Digital and Design Officer Naively Believes Startups Won't Be Able To Challenge Them - Haven't We Heard This Before?

The big news from Ford the past week was the announcement of the $30k electric pickup arriving in 2027, an EV that’s just the first of many coming in the next five years. But its engineers say the really big story is how they ripped up the rulebook on building EVs to come up with a production process that will leave rivals, and especially newcomers in the industry, floundering in its wake. “I don’t think many legacy car manufacturers could pull off a project like this,” said Doug Field, Ford’s Chief EV, Digital and Design Officer. “And I don’t believe new electric vehicle startups will be able to keep up with our Ford engineers and manufacturing teams making this a reality.”



