Ford's Current UAW Offer Will Let Workers With Over Three Years On The Job Earn Over $100,000

Agent009 submitted on 10/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:14 AM

Views : 562 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has made a new offer to the United Auto Workers union that it hopes will end ongoing labor strikes across the country.
 
The record contract applies to all 57,000 Ford employees who are members of the UAW. The offer starts by providing commitments for every UAW plant in the U.S. and says that no jobs will be lost due to its impending EV battery plants. It has also committed to a profit-sharing program for all employees, including temporary employees who will immediately receive a 26% pay rise up to $21 per hour.
 


Read Article


Ford's Current UAW Offer Will Let Workers With Over Three Years On The Job Earn Over $100,000

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)