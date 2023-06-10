Ford's Current UAW Offer Will Let Workers With Over Three Years On The Job Earn Over $100,000

Ford has made a new offer to the United Auto Workers union that it hopes will end ongoing labor strikes across the country.

The record contract applies to all 57,000 Ford employees who are members of the UAW. The offer starts by providing commitments for every UAW plant in the U.S. and says that no jobs will be lost due to its impending EV battery plants. It has also committed to a profit-sharing program for all employees, including temporary employees who will immediately receive a 26% pay rise up to $21 per hour.