The Ford Motor Company's Ford Custom Garage is like a factory aftermarket option, and covers no less than six of its most popular models: the S650 Ford Mustang, the small Bronco Sport and the big Bronco, plus three pickup trucks – Maverick, F-150, and Super Duty.

As far as the pickup trucks are concerned, it’s no wonder that only the compact unibody model and the F-Series gain access to Ford Custom Garage – the Ranger isn’t nearly as popular as these three among customers. Instead, the Maverick and F-Series each dominate their respective categories.