Ford’s Delay on Hybrid Expedition, Navigator Is a Head-Scratcher

It's no secret that Ford's F-150 PowerBoost hybrid has become a runaway hit. While the exact sales split hovers around 10-12% of total F-150 volume—about 74,000 units in 2024, per Ford's reports—the hybrid's appeal is undeniable. Truck buyers rave about its seamless blend of 430 horsepower, 570 lb-ft of torque, and up to 25 mpg combined, not to mention the Pro Power Onboard generator that turns the bed into a mobile worksite. Ford even made it a no-cost option for 2024 to chase 20% adoption. If that's "common knowledge" dialed up to 11, then why the glacial pace on slotting this gem into the Expedition and Navigator? These full-size SUVs, built on the same platform, scream for electrification. Our take? Delay is baffling—90% of their luxury-hauling buyers would snap it up.



Picture this: The Expedition and Navigator dominate family road trips and executive towing duties, with max capacities hitting 9,300 pounds. Yet, they're stuck with a thirsty twin-turbo 3.5L V6 pumping 400-440 hp but guzzling 17 mpg city. Gas prices? Supply chain snarls? Families and fleet operators are begging for better efficiency without sacrificing grunt. The PowerBoost's parallel hybrid setup—twin-turbo V6 plus a 35-kW electric motor—would slot in effortlessly, boosting torque for effortless merges and adding silent EV mode for suburbia. No range anxiety, just smarter power. Competitors like the Toyota Sequoia Hybrid already tout 22 mpg; Ford's lagging here risks ceding ground in a segment where luxury meets logistics.



So, what's the holdup? Engineering hurdles top the list. Integrating the hybrid's battery pack and cooling systems into SUVs demands retooling for weight distribution, crash safety, and three-row packaging—tricker than a pickup's open bed. Ford's $750 million investment in Kentucky Truck Plant (home to both models) signals commitment, but UAW contracts and supply volatility have slowed timelines. The 2025 refresh brings flashy LED lights and a split tailgate, but no hybrid. Teasers point to 2027, aligning with Ford's pledge for hybrids across every Blue lineup by 2030. Lincoln's Navigator, with its $100K-plus price tag, could command a premium for "green luxury," yet even it waits.



This isn't just corporate foot-dragging; it's missed revenue. Expedition and Navigator buyers skew upscale—think soccer moms with boats and C-suite road warriors. If F-150 folks opt for hybrid at one-in-ten (and climbing), these SUV owners, who log highway miles and value refinement, could hit nine-in-ten. Efficiency sells serenity: quieter cabins, regenerative braking, and that onboard power for tailgates or outages. Ford's hybrid dominance (77% U.S. market share) proves the tech works—now apply it.



Bottom line: Accelerate, Ford. The PowerBoost's F-150 triumph isn't a fluke; it's a blueprint. Give Expedition and Navigator buyers the hybrid they deserve by 2026, or watch rivals hybridize ahead. Demand is revving—don't leave 'em idling.



