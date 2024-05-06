Ford's Discounted EV Sales Jump 65% In May Proving Price Is Everything

Ford Motor Company reported 190,014 new vehicle sales in May, up 11% year-over-year, and totaling 877,685 in the first five months of 2024—up 5.6% from the previous period. And despite Ford's own recent remarks about slowing down on all-electric vehicles, sales of its EVs in the U.S. accelerated considerably.

Last month, Ford sold 8,966 EVs, which is 65% more than a year ago and the company's third-best monthly result ever. The EV share out of the brand's total volume improved to 4.9%, compared to 3.3% a year ago.

Besides impressive deals, more buyers may now be enticed by Ford's pivot to Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug, and the fact that with an adapter, Ford EVs can now fully access Tesla's Supercharger network. More automakers are adopting the same strategy, but Ford kicked it off and arrived to market first.