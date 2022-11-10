Ford's EVs To Focus On Being Exciting NOT Being Better For The Environment

While the main reason for transitioning from gas to electric cars is to provide products that are better for the environment, many buyers simply don't care very much about efficiency. They may care when gas prices are high, but to some buyers, getting an EV isn't about reducing global warming, but rather, getting the newest and exciting model that everyone's talking about. According to a recent article published by CarsGuide out of Australia, Ford is aiming to produce electric cars that are "insanely great," regardless of whether or not they're the best option for the environment. Essentially, any EV is going to be better for the environment than a similar gas-powered vehicle, and Ford (along with its rivals) needs to convince people that its EVs are compelling, exciting, accommodating, and top performers.



Read Article