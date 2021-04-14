Ford's Farley DISHIN' The SMACK Against Elon And Tesla. C'mon Boys, Meet After School At The Flagpole And Settle This The RIGHT Way!

Ford Motor followed Tesla in many ways when it came to the Mustang Mach-E, its new battery electric vehicle, but CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter Thursday to show that Ford is nothing like Tesla when it comes to testing driverless tech using customers as guinea pigs on public roads.



In a tweet about Ford’s upcoming hands-free highway driving system, Farley said: “BlueCruise! We tested it in the real world, so our customers don’t have to.”



Who is the winner and loser in a fight like this Spies? FORD or TESLA?



BlueCruise! We tested it in the real world, so our customers don’t have to. pic.twitter.com/dgqVkWH31r — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) April 14, 2021



