Ford's Fathom Pickup Probably Wont Launch On Time Or Be As Affordable As Promised

Back in August, we learned that the first vehicle to be underpinned by the Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform will be called the Ford Fathom, and it'll launch with a starting price tag of $29,945 with destination fees included. While the Fathom has yet to be fully unveiled, it was set to enter enter production in 2027 at the Louisville Assembly plant, and customers will be able to pre-order the Ford Fathom in early January of next year. However, it now seems as if that timeline may be in doubt. In a recent interview with Automotive News, Ford CEO Jim Farley admitted that the automaker is still working through some kinks as it pertains to UEV production, which could impact the launch of the Ford Fathom. “We haven’t landed the plane on mass production of UEV yet,” Farley said. “It’s going to be a heck of an effort to launch this at scale, at cost, on time.”



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