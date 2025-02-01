Ford's Israeli X Account Hacked And Claims Israel Is A Terrorist State

Following the Bud Light fiasco, Ford and a handful of other automakers decided to avoid controversial issues. However, the company is now at the center of the war in Gaza.

In a series of posts on X, Ford’s official account called Israel a “terrorist state” and expressed support for a “free Palestine.” Unsurprisingly, these weren’t the official views of the Dearborn-based automaker.

Quite the opposite, as Ford and Chief Communications Officer, Mark Truby, said their account was “briefly compromised.” They added the posts “do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company.”