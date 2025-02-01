Ford's Israeli X Account Hacked And Claims Israel Is A Terrorist State

Agent009 submitted on 1/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:00 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Following the Bud Light fiasco, Ford and a handful of other automakers decided to avoid controversial issues. However, the company is now at the center of the war in Gaza.
 
In a series of posts on X, Ford’s official account called Israel a “terrorist state” and expressed support for a “free Palestine.” Unsurprisingly, these weren’t the official views of the Dearborn-based automaker.
 
Quite the opposite, as Ford and Chief Communications Officer, Mark Truby, said their account was “briefly compromised.” They added the posts “do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company.”





 


Read Article


Ford's Israeli X Account Hacked And Claims Israel Is A Terrorist State

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)