Ford's New EV Development Center To Design New Ranger Sized Pickup

Ford has opened the doors to a new Electric Vehicle Development Center in Long Beach, California, signaling a focus on its next chapter in electric mobility. The new campus is dedicated to developing low-cost EVs, including an affordable midsize electric truck that’s expected to launch by 2027.

 
The 250,000-square-foot Long Beach facility features a range of resources to support the design and testing of new models. It includes a digital visualization room, an outdoor courtyard for hands-on design reviews, a milling and fabrication shop, and fully equipped EV testing labs.
 


