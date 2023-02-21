Ford's Recall Problems May Be Getting Worse - Should They Recall The CEO?

Ford CEO Jim Farley spoke to Automotive News to say that he believes the company's internal dysfunction has returned. This follows after Farley acknowledged Ford's quality-related issues in 2022 and said it would take several years to fix.

The American manufacturer has dominated the news cycle recently following a series of high-profile fails. F-150 Lightning production was halted after a fire broke out at the factory, while the production of the Escape had to be stopped over quality issues. And that was just last week.

In 2022, Ford issued more recalls than any other manufacturer, which isn't the kind of accolade you want tied to your brand. All of this is in addition to an $8 billion cost disadvantage compared to Ford's EV-producing rivals. Simply put, how Ford designs and builds EVs is too inefficient to make a decent profit.