Ford's Reinvented EV Plan Is Straight Out Of The Tesla Playbook

Ford held an event on August 11 in Louisville, Kentucky, to announce something that was supposed to be music to those concerned with the automotive industry. The Blue Oval brand revived a logo and a motto from the Model T era to create not "The Universal Car," but rather "The Universal (Electric) Vehicle." The formula is "relentless efficiency, radical simplification, and flexibility." Too bad that we have already seen this, and it did not work. The innovative plan Ford announced consists of nothing but the same concepts Tesla has conceived to manufacture its own battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The Dearborn carmaker just named them differently, which is far from innovating anything. Henry Ford was inspired by meatpackers to create the Model T's assembly lines, but he had to adapt those ideas to the automotive reality. This time, his company did not even have that trouble.



