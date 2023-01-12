Ford's UAW Contract Will Cost Them $8.8 Billion Or $900 Per Vehicle - Guess Who Pays That?

If you’ve ever wondered what $8.8 (£7.0 / €8.1) billion could buy, you now have an answer and it’s a contract with the UAW.



Ford announced the eye-popping number earlier today as they revealed their post-strike outlook for this year’s operating results. It’s not a pretty picture as the automaker expects to miss out on $1.7 (£1.3 / €1.6) billion in lost profits due to the labor dispute.



The loss is due to “interruptions in production of high-margin trucks and SUVs” as the UAW strike shuttered Chicago Assembly, Michigan Assembly, and the Kentucky Truck Plant. These facilities build the Aviator, Bronco, Explorer, Expedition, and Navigator SUVs as well as the Ranger and F-Series Super Duty pickups.





