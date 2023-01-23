Ford's Volkswagen Based EV Crossover Caught Testing Only Two Months After Announced

Just two months before a scheduled official unveiling, Ford's long-awaited Volkswagen Group MEB-based electric SUV has been caught testing on public roads.

The as-yet-unnamed Hyundai Ioniq 5 rival was officially previewed last month, but only in a darkened silhouette image that gave little away beyond its basic proportions and distinctive LED headlight signature.

 

Now these new spy shots give a clearer idea of how the newcomer will be differentiated from Ford's existing European line-up – including the Ford Mustang Mach-E – in line with the company's plan to emphasise its American heritage.



