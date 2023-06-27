Forecast Predicts Tesla Will Reduce Costs By Up To 30% - Will That Lead To More Price Cuts?

A new forecast indicates that Tesla’s manufacturing efficiency will improve significantly for its upcoming model upgrades. Michigan-based engineering services company Caresoft Global Technologies, which specializes in physical and digital benchmarking, estimates that Tesla’s capital investments in plants might reduce by up to 30 percent in the future.
 
Tesla’s manufacturing efficiencies have drawn much attention in recent years. Last year, an analysis named its Fremont facility as North America’s most productive automotive factory. The plant reportedly produced more vehicles per week than Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky facility, BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina factory and Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan truck plant.


