Forget About Tesla Winning The 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown - They Just Did It For 2021

Tesla wouldnt generally get away U.S. product sales as part of its earnings report, nevertheless data from Cox Automotive suggests the EV chief snatched the luxury product sales crown from BMW ultimate 12 months, regardless of gasoline type.

Tesla reported worldwide automotive product sales earlier this month and reported fourth-quarter financial outcomes Wednesday. Tesla garnered a 72 % share of the U.S. EV market in 2021, down from virtually 80 % in 2020, Cox talked about in a report Tuesday on EV and electrified automotive product sales.



