Former Apple Engineer Charged With Stealing Self Driving Tech and Selling It To China

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that former Apple software engineer Weibao Wang has been charged with the theft of autonomous vehicle technology from Apple. The DOJ accuses Wang of taking the technology to benefit a Chinese self-driving car company. Following the initiation of investigations into his actions, Wang fled to China.

According to the DOJ’s indictment, Wang was employed by Apple from 2016 to 2018. During this time, he served on the company’s Annotation Team, granting him access to exclusive databases limited to a select few employees, as reported by CNBC.