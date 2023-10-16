Former F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Writes A Check For $792 Million To Stay Out Of Jail For Tax Fraud

The former head of Formula One, Bernie Ecclestone, has pled guilty to tax fraud with U.K. authorities. The 92-year-old motorsports personality will now have to pay £652.6 million ($791.8 million USD at current exchange rates) in taxes, interest, and penalties, but avoids jail time.

The decision comes as part of a civil settlement with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which said it was misled about overseas assets worth more than £400 million ($485 million USD) by Ecclestone. The tax authority says it was misled about these assets between 1994 and 2022.