Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone Claims He Would Take A Bullet For Vladimir Putin

Formula 1 has engaged its KERS mode in an attempt to put some serious distance between itself and its former CEO Bernie Ecclestone, who said he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin.



Speaking on British TV’s Good Morning Britain, Bernie described Putin as a “first-class person” and claimed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have been averted if Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy had done more in the run-up to the conflict.



Ecclestone, who stepped down from his position as head of F1 in 2017, and Putin became friends after Russia was added to the series’ calendar in 2014. And judging by his comments on the ITV show, Putin’s recent actions haven’t spoiled that friendship.







