Former Ford CEO Believes UAW Is Playing With Fire - Could Cost The Economy Billions

United Auto Workers members will decide this week whether to authorize their new leader, Shawn Fain, to call a strike against Detroit automakers when the union's contract expires in September. If the strike goes through, analysts at Anderson Economic Group (AEG) said, the result might be a total economic hit of around $5 billion over the course of 10 days.

The union's previous six-week strike against General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report in 2019 instigated a single-quarter recession in Michigan, according to AEG's CEO Patrick Anderson. That strike involved 48,000 workers at around 50 plants; the pending strike, however, could implicate more workers (143,000) at more companies and more plants.