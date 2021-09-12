Former NASCAR Driver's Wife Tied To Jeffery Epstein Scandal As A Recruiter

In 2013, NASCAR driver Brian Vickers married a woman named Sarah Kellen, whose alias of Sarah Kensington may have been familiar to anyone who’s read through the countless flight logs and court allegations surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. That’s because Kellen was one of Epstein’s personal assistants and one of the many accomplices who helped him procure underage girls for sexual purposes.

The allegations against Kellen are damning: She’s said to have kept a book of names of young girls who would be directed to give Epstein massages only to later suffer some kind of abuse. Kellen was said to book travel for these young women and lead them to Epstein’s room.