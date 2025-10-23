Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Sees Stellantis Breaking Up

In an interview published Thursday in France, Tavares outlined "several scenarios" for Stellantis, which makes Jeep SUVs and Fiat cars. The company is currently struggling with declining car demand in Western markets, intense competition from Chinese manufacturers, and geopolitical pressures from various governments.



Tavares suggested the company’s survival as a standalone entity would depend on management’s daily attention to maintaining group unity amid fragmentation risks. Among the potential scenarios he described was a possible split between European and North American operations.