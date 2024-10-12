Former Stellantis CEO Lost Control Of Automaker By Focusing Short Term Gains Rather Than Long Term Viability

Arrogant. It’s the word former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares used in June to describe mistakes that led to the automaker’s troubles in the U.S. It’s also how executives who worked with him described the automotive veteran to CNBC over the past year.

Several former or current leaders, as well as other U.S. employees with the trans-Atlantic automaker, said Tavares’ relentless focus on cost-cutting, his goal of achieving double-digit profit margins under his “Dare Forward 2030” business plan, and a reluctance, if not unwillingness, to listen to U.S. executives about the American market led to the company’s current situation and, ultimately, Tavares’ departure last week.

The sources, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity in order to talk freely and avoid repercussions, were interviewed at various times throughout 2024, including several last week.