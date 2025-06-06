Former Stig Ben Collins Claims New Cars Are Too Fat And Too Big

The plucky Praga Bohema hypercar just set a new lap record at a place you might not have thought about for a while: the old Top Gear TV show test track at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in the UK. For this assignment, Praga found the best possible man for the job: Ben Collins, the former and very famous so-called Stig driver for the Top Gear show. After the record, Collins sat down with CarBuzz, and aside from explaining why the Praga Bohema punches so much above its weight, he also spoke to us about the state of your average performance car from Porsche or BMW, and how he thinks tire technology could be the secret to returning to lighter-weight vehicles with less driver nannies.



