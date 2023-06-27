Former audi Boss Sentenced For Diesel Gate Wrongdoing

Former Audi chairman Rupert Stadler has been handed a suspended sentence of one year and nine months by a German court for fraud by negligence in the diesel emission manipulation scandal.

Stadler, who headed Audi from 2007 until 2018, has also been fined €1.1 million (£950,000) in the ruling handed down on Tuesday.



According to prosecutors, Audi manipulated diesel engines with software that allowed them to comply with EU-mandated exhaust emission values on the test bench but not in real-world driving conditions.



