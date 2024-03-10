Formula 1 Ace Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance In 11 Years

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher was reportedly seen in public for the first time in 11 years, according to a report by U.K. publication Metro. Last weekend, Gina Schumacher—Michael and Corinna Schumacher’s daughter—married her longtime boyfriend in the family’s villa in Majorca, Spain. Due to Michael’s attendance at the wedding and the family’s strong desire for privacy, guests were required to surrender their smartphones and cameras at the door, the report claims. Like all Schumacher sightings and reports, this should be taken with a grain of salt—after all, that’s why we don’t cover most of them here on The Drive. However, this one is a bit different because several pieces of the report can be verified. For starters, Gina did get married to Iain Bethke on the reported date at the Schumacher’s Spanish villa.



