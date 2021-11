Man, motorsport does my head in. On the one hand, you'll have people eulogizing about the rose-tinted good old days when everyone just stoically carried on the Grand Prix while their peers burned to death in their cars around them. Then, on the other hand, somehow we're into, like, week three of a new phase of the culture war in which people ask: did Megan Thee Stallion diss Martin Brundle?



