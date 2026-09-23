Formula 1 Boss Gets A Shocking Pay Cut In Reinvestment Strategy

Formula 1 is printing money at an unprecedented rate, filling grandstands across 24 global Grands Prix, and commanding multi-billion-dollar franchise valuations. Yet, when the championship’s official administrative books were formally stamped at the UK’s Companies House, an unexpected detail emerged in the boardroom: F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali took a noticeable drop in annual compensation.

According to the official 40-page annual report filed by Formula One Management Limited (FOM), the championship’s operational nerve center, the series’ “highest-paid director”—universally acknowledged across the grid to be Domenicali—saw his total annual package decline by roughly 8.7% year-over-year.