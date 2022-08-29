Formula 1 Boss Says There Aren't Any Women Lining Up To Drive In Male Dominated Sport

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has truly popped off during pre-Belgian Grand Prix press conferences, and the subject of one of his recent conversations just so happens to be the place of women in motorsport — specifically the fact that Domenicali doesn’t see any women lining up on the F1 grid any time soon, Sky Sports reports. He’s not totally wrong, but let’s dive into the complexity of what he’s really saying.

“Realistically speaking, unless there is something like a meteorite, I don’t see a girl coming into F1 in the next five years,” Domenicali said. “That is very unlikely.”