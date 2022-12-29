Formula 1 Bosses Agree It Is No Fluke That Max Verstappen Is the Best Driver

Every year, F1's 10 team bosses anonymously vote for who they think was the best driver of the year, and the two-time world champion, Max Verstappen, walked away with the top honors for the second time in a row.

Despite the controversy surrounding Red Bull during the 2022 season, the various team bosses placed Verstappen well ahead of Charles Leclerc, who came in second. This matches the 2022 driver standings, with Verstappen having been crowned the world champion at the Japanese Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc finished in second place after a stunning race in Abu Dhabi, pushing Sergio Perez down to a career-best finish in third.