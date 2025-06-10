Formula 1 CEO Believes It Is All About Entertainment Not About The Venue

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali opened up about the current state of the sport during a recent visit to Italy’s popular The BSM podcast. There, the Italian executive discussed the evolution of the sport over the last few years, The F1 Movie, Netflix, and, perhaps more importantly, the changes F1 must make to remain relevant not just in the motorsport sphere, but also in the entertainment business. During the hour-long podcast, the host, Gianluca Gazzoli, asked Domenicali many questions about F1, and many of them had to do with Imola being dropped for the 2026 season. Domenicali explained that Imola’s spot on the calendar for the last few years was only because the small venue (by modern standards) managed to sneak into the championship during the COVID-19 pandemic.



