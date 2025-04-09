Formula 1 CEO Proposes Reverse Starting Grids And Shorter Races

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has suggested Grand Prixs could become shorter to cater for younger fans.

Domenicali, who took over from Chase Carey as F1's CEO in 2020, has introduced several radical solutions to make race weekends more exciting.



One of Domenicali's first innovations was the introduction of the Sprints for 2021. But despite initial fan complaints, the mini races have since been expanded from three to six race weekends.

Now Domenicali has plans to reduce the length of races, which currently take place over an hour and a half, as well as introduce reverse grids, an idea unlikely to go down well with traditionalists.