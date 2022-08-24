Formula 1 CEO Says Russia Will NEVER Host Another F1 Race

Formula 1 will not return to race in Russia according to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, reports Reuters. The 2022 Russian Grand Prix was due to be held in September, but was canceled in February, shortly after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Any further events were then nixed when F1 terminated the contract with Russian promoters in March. This year's race in Sochi was to be the last at the venue, with the Russian event set to move to the Igora Drive circuit near St. Peterberg from 2023 onwards. "I've always believed you should never say never, but in this case, I can promise for sure—we will no longer negotiate with them," said Domenicali, speaking to German magazine Sport Bild. "There will be no more racing in Russia," he added.



