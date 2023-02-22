Formula 1 CEO: "We Will NEVER Go Electric"

Formula 1 is a global circus of petroleum performance that cannot ignore its role in causing climate change. But while much of the automotive industry and world governments beat the drum of electric cars, F1 has taken the opposite stance, with its CEO Stefano Domenicali declaring publicly that the sport will "never" transition to EVs. "We will never go electric," said Domenical in an interview with Italy's Il Sore 24 Ore. Instead, the Italian said that F1 will hedge its future on a "clean, zero-emission petrol" that it is reportedly developing for an anticipated 2026 rollout. Domenicali says that economic and industrial inertia will favor net-zero fuels over a battery boom, which is widely questioned due to what it would require of the global mining industry.



