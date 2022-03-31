Formula 1 CONFIRMS First £1 Billion Deal In Sports History With Las Vegas Grand Prix Event

Formula One hit the jackpot in Las Vegas last night by sealing what is likely to represent the first £1billion deal in the sport’s history.

After months of negotiations, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali flew from London to Sin City’s iconic Strip to announce the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the calendar next year.

In a break with recent tradition, the 50-lap extravaganza will take place on a Saturday on one of the two last weekends in November, probably at 10pm local time — scheduling that guarantees F1 mass projection.


