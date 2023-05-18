Formula 1 Cancels Imola Grand Prix Over Safety Concerns

Formula 1 has canceled this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the wake of deadly flooding in the region surrounding the race. The decision was taken to allow emergency responders to focus their resources on protecting the region’s population. “It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in,” said Stefano Domeincali, the president and CEO of Formula 1. “The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”



