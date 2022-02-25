Formula 1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix Over Ukraine Invasion

Following Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Formula 1 has canceled September's 2022 Russian Grand Prix. In a statement issued today, F1 said that it was "impossible" to hold the event, under the circumstances. At the same time, Haas F1 has stripped Uralkali logos from its branding and the team has admitted Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's future there is uncertain. Teams met at 8 p.m. local time in Barcelona last night to speak with F1 about the Russian Grand Prix, after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel had said he would refuse to race there if the event went ahead.



