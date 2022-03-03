Formula 1 Champion Max Verstappen Inks $55 Million Deal With Red Bull

Max Verstappen is rumored to have signed a contract extension with the Red Bull Formula 1 team. No surprises here, as we were expecting Verstappen to stick with the team that helped him win his first world championship beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of 2023.

According to the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf (The Telegraph), his new deal is worth 50 million euros per season. That's roughly $55.5 million per year, putting him on par with Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen will also be racing with the coveted Number 1 on his car, matched with a rather fetching gold helmet. It's good to be the king.