Formula 1 Coming To Las Vegas In 2023

Formula 1 has been on a roll of late, with Netflix's Drive to Survive helping the series connect with new fans and rivalries igniting fiery battles on track. Much of this growth has been in the American market, typically a place where F1 has struggled to gain a foothold in the past. New reports from Front Office Sports suggest that the US could soon be getting a third race, with sources claiming a Las Vegas Grand Prix could be on the way for 2023. F1's history in America was full of ups and downs, with the low point being when the 2005 United States Grand Prix ran with only six cars on track. In the modern era, the series has found a happier home in Austin, Texas, which hosted the biggest race of all time last year. F1 has also added a new Miami race to the calendar this May.



Read Article