Formula 1 Commits To An Extensive 24 Race Season In 2024

Formula 1 has announced its race calendar for the 2024 race season, and it's a whopper with 24 races. That's an average of two a month, or it would be if the season started in January and ended in December. The circus will travel to 21 countries along the way. As you may recall, 2023 was already supposed to be a record-breaking 24-race season, but floods canceled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and China's leg was cut from the calendar due to health restrictions. The full calendar appears at the bottom of this article if you can't see the below tweet, but it's not our focus here. F1 is a fantastic spectacle, and more eyes on more races mean it can only grow, which brings with it benefits and drawbacks.



24 races in 2024 with big steps forward in regionalisation ??



Introducing next year’s Formula 1 calendar ???#F1 pic.twitter.com/JTSWJL29yH — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2023



