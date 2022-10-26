Formula 1 Design Ideas Take Hold For Super Fans

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard seem to be big Formula One fans, and they’ve proven that many times. But Dax wants to take it one step further as his DMs to Kristen prove, with an interior design that includes an F1 car.



Just last month, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard held a race-themed party ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, with meals and decorations in Formula One style. But that wasn’t all, because the famous power couple took it one step further by having a Red Bull Racing replica car, the RB18, in their driveway.



Now, it looks like Dax got a taste of what it would feel like to have one in his house all the time, because that’s his latest proposal to his actress wife. In a new screenshot shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 25, Kristen jokes, "These are the DMs I get from my husband," with a shared link toward an interior design page called Design.Only. There, we see a rendering of a Parisian loft that includes a Lotus 78 Formula One car... on the ceiling, above the large, wooden dining table.



