Formula 1 Extends Circut Of The Americas Contract Until 2026

The Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez once told me that Miami is essentially the perfect place for an F1 race, as it's always been a global hotspot for the rich. As far as Austin, well, he asked if anybody "has ever been to Austin?" It turns out yes, people have been going to Austin, and will apparently keep going to Austin for at least five more years. You can read that full interview here. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas is set to remain in place for five more years, following the confirmation of a contract extension that takes the U.S. GP into 2026.



Read Article