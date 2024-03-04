Formula 1 Owner Liberty Media Buys MotoGP Series For $4.5 Billion

The motorsport world has several major competitions, but few of them are as visible on a global level as Formula 1 and MotoGP. Created for the purpose of racing vehicles on four and two wheels, respectively, the two racing series have long been considered the pinnacle of motorsport and, thus, very coveted assets to have. And guess what: now a single American company owns them both. Yesterday was April Fool's Day, so not exactly the best moment to announce huge business deals. Yet that's exactly what the current owner of Formula 1 did, causing some to scratch their heads, others to be displeased, and some to jump for joy.



