Formula 1 Plans Affordable Tickets For Las Vegas Event Following $100,000 Race Packages

Formula 1’s boom in the United States shows no signs of slowing down. Though the prospect of an American driver in the series is still not guaranteed, the 2023 race calendar has three races in the United States. To make the famously expensive and exclusive races more accessible to American fans, F1 plans to add an “affordable” general admission section to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Sports Business Journal reports that Renee Wilm, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative officer at Liberty Media, revealed plans to include the special general admission area for younger fans. This comes after reports that hotel and experience packages for the GP could total $100,000 or more. Liberty recognizes the need to include more casual fans that don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on spectating a race weekend.



