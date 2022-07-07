Formula 1 Puts Together Traveling Exhibition Show To Promote Series

In the midst or Formula 1’s rapid global expansion, the single-seater racing series has just announced that they will be launching a traveling exhibition show. There aren’t many details on it yet, but they do mention that it will “present historic artifacts, new commissions, film archives and include legendary race cars.” The F1 exhibition will be curated by experts, historians and journalists of the sport, and will be created in partnership with production company Round Room Studios as well as global strategic investment firm Manhattan West. As of right now, no locations have been detailed yet, but they will be revealed along with ticket sale dates this autumn.



Read Article