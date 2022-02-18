Formula 1 Reached 1.5 BILLION Viewers In 2021

Formula 1 has had an incredibly good run lately. From shrinking, aging audiences a decade ago to forecasting a billion fans worldwide in 2022, its recently-released 2021 viewing figures reflect just how far the sport has come. Reporting a total of 1.55 billion viewers across 22 races in 2021 shows that F1's amassed an enormous audience, especially for a somewhat niche motorized sport. However, other reports reflect that there was actually a decrease of 17 million when it comes to average viewers per race. So, the good news first: the total tv audience for F1 in 2021 was up 4 percent over 2020, and there was a record number for the Abu Dhabi finale with 108.7 million people tuning in to see what happened. That's 29 percent more viewers than the 2020 finale. That's not surprising, seeing as the title had already been decided in Turkey that year, long before the finale.



